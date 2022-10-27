The 2 Sunderland players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

It’s been a tricky spell for Sunderland in the Championship in recent weeks.

The collapse at home to Burnley this past weekend summed up the Black Cats current form, and left them with just one win in their last seven matches.

That form has seen them go from inside the top half of the table down to 14th where they currently preside.

They are undoubtedly missing the likes of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, whom they will hope to have back as soon as possible.

Having said that, with the World Cup break soon to be upon us, and shortly after that the January transfer window, here at FLW we’ve been looking at players from EFL clubs that could garner interest in the winter window.

With that said, here are who we think the two Sunderland players most likely to attract transfer interest in January are.

Ross Stewart

Striker Ross Stewart seems like the obvious choice when picking a player most likely to attract interest when the January transfer window arrives.

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer, and was consistently rumoured to be interesting clubs this past summer.

Given, then, that he will soon be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choice, it seems inevitable that teams will come calling in the coming months.

Whether Sunderland cash in on him in January, he moves on for free next summer, or he signs a new deal at the Stadium of Light, until the very latter is done, there is going to be ongoing speculation.

Given his talents, he will certainly not be short of potential suitors.

Dennis Cirkin

Unfortunately for Sunderland fans it also looks like Dennis Cirkin is another name that is going to have plenty of rumours surrounding him as the January transfer window approaches.

The 20-year-old has made the step up to Championship level effortlessly, and given his tender age, is only going to get better in the coming years.

That has reportedly interested his former club Spurs, along with Brentford.

Contracted until 2024, Sunderland are in a strong position to get a decent fee for Cirkin if Premier League bids arrive, but, it would be a big loss to them given his performances so far this season, and last.

That is, however, part and parcel of the model Sunderland seem to have adopted of late, signing up plenty of young talent that will, eventually, move on for significant money.