Highlights Sunderland's impressive start to the season indicates that they have the potential to make another promotion push.

The January transfer window will be crucial for Sunderland's chances of promotion, as they will need to make strategic signings and potentially offload some players.

There may be interest from Premier League clubs in young talent Jack Clarke, which poses a challenge for Sunderland to retain him and demonstrate their ambitions.

Sunderland continued their excellent start to the season with a convincing 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

3 Tony Mowbray’s men look capable of another promotion push

Tony Mowbray has transformed Sunderland since his appointment, with the Black Cats undoubtedly one of the best teams to watch in the Championship with their fast, attacking football from their young squad.

Of course, there are bumps in the road, with the frustrating defeat to Cardiff last week an example of that.

However, the side look in good shape right now, and after reaching the play-offs last season, there will be an expectation that they can at least replicate that come May. That may seem a long way away, but Sunderland are getting points on the board.

Yet, the January window is always crucial to any promotion push, and it will be the case once again.

Whilst Mowbray will be pleased with the squad he has at his disposal, there’s no doubt that he will want a few more additions, and freshening up the team could be key.

But, it won’t all be about incomings in the New Year, as Sunderland will also move players on.

And, here we look at TWO players who could leave the Stadium of Light in the January window…

2 Jewison Bennette

This would only be a loan, as Bennette is clearly a hugely talented youngster who has the potential to make his mark on the first-team in the years to come.

However, at this moment in time, he is down the pecking order and his minutes are likely to be coming with the U23s moving forward. Therefore, a loan could be beneficial for all parties, as it will get him out playing competitive football, and that could help improve his game.

Sunderland are a club that will give youngsters a chance, but there is a lot of quality ahead of Bennette in the final third at the moment.

Part of the reason the Wearside outfit are such an attractive option to young players is their ability to manage their careers, but that doesn’t always mean it’s by giving them minutes when they’re not ready.

So, you would trust Sunderland to make the right decision, and it could be that Bennette is out on loan for the second half of the campaign, particularly if a new attacking addition comes through the door.

1 Jack Clarke

This is the one that all Sunderland fans will be fearing, and whilst there will be a confidence that they can retain Clarke, his incredible form is going to attract more Premier League interest.

We all know the value of promotion, so it would take a ridiculous offer to convince the Black Cats to cash in, but you can’t rule out a club offering the sort of money that could tempt the Sunderland hierarchy.

Obviously, if Mowbray’s side aren’t in the promotion hunt, which may seem unlikely, then the player may want to push for a move.

Interest in Clarke seems inevitable, and it will be a big test for Sunderland as they look to show their ambitions.