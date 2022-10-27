The 2 Stoke City players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Stoke City have been consistently inconsistent in the first third of the Championship season under both Michael O’Neill and Alex Neil.

The Potters have a strong core of players that will have aspirations of winning promotion to the Premier League in the not too distant future, and now operating with a manager who has experience of achieving that, it would be a surprise for their decline to continue.

The January transfer window will present an opportunity to strengthen the squad and it is likely that Neil is backed, given some of the reasons why he left Sunderland earlier on in the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at the two Stoke players most likely to attract transfer interest in January…

Sam Clucas

The Potters are in a strong position financially, and for that reason should be very confident of keeping hold of their key players unless Premier League interest emerges, which as it stands seems unlikely.

Clucas has struggled for game time for a long while at Stoke and it would appear that his best years are behind him in his career.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Potters may want to get him off the wage bill if possible.

Clucas could be a valued squad member at the bottom end of the second tier or the top end of League One, and with regular minutes not seeming likely he may become available for transfer for a nominal fee.

That turn of events would certainly see potential suitors emerge with the opportunity to bolster their midfield contingents for the second half of the campaign.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

The 21-year-old has not been trusted with a single league start so far this season and there is a lot of competition for places in the final third at the bet365 Stadium.

Wright-Phillips would be an attractive option for the majority of League One clubs and the Potters may entertain that in order for him to earn more regular minutes.

The former Manchester City youth player’s contract runs out next summer, though the club have an option to extend it, and if things are not going to materialise for Wright-Phillips at Stoke, he would be in a far more secure position heading into the final year of his deal, with half a season of consistent third tier action under his belt.

There will be plenty of suitors if he is made available, with the opening stretch of this season not being as fruitful as he would have hoped.