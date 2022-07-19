The 2 Sheffield Wednesday players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Despite having a successful season, after losing against Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, Sheffield Wednesday are now facing another season in League One.

Darren Moore will be keen to get his side back to the Championship as soon as he can and after last season, he knows how close his side are.

The manager has done plenty of work this summer to strengthen his side adding plenty of experience in the hope that they will be able to get over the line next season.

However, whilst the additions are strong and necessary, the boss will also have to think about which players made be looking at futures elsewhere.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who are facing an uncertain time at Hillsborough as it stands.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

According to the Sheffield Star, Blackpool submitted a bit of more than £500,000 for the 21-year-old this summer which Wednesday have knocked back.

The midfielder made 24 league appearances for the Owls last season starting 16 of those games but as the season edged towards a close, he got less frequent game time.

With that in mind, it could seem clear that Wednesday would be keen to offload the player this summer.

However, given he is still young, this could be a rash decision from Darren Moore with the player having the potential to play a part again next season.

It’s clear the side are showing ambition to hang on to their young player given they rejected Blackpool’s bid but given he’s about to enter the final year of his contract, it’s yet to be seen whether the Tangerines will be able to push Wednesday to breaking point on this one.

Alex Hunt

As per a report from The Star, Alex Hunt is a player that is attracting attention from two League Two sides this summer.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Grimsby Town and then Oldham although given he suffered relegation to the National League with the latter, it’s not a representation of the most successful period.

Despite his spells away, the youngster extended his contract with Wednesday meaning as it stands he is at the club until 2023 so he will no doubt be keen to get a place in Moore’s side and have his part to play.

That being said, the manager has plenty of midfield options as he goes into the new season and you struggle to see where Hunt will fit in especially in a side pushing for promotion.

A loan move could be on the cards the summer with Moore calling this year a big one for the player and his development.