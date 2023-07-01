Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life back in the Championship after earning promotion to the second tier in dramatic fashion.

Darren Moore oversaw play-off victories over Peterborough United and Barnsley to convert a third place league finish into a place in the second tier.

The Owls spent two years in the third division before earning their place back in the Championship.

But the sudden departure of Moore earlier this month has raised question marks over what the club’s plans are for next season.

Which Sheffield Wednesday players have something to prove next season?

With transfer business well underway across the division, Wednesday are in danger of falling behind their rivals as they now search for a new manager.

But here we look at those remaining with the squad for the next campaign that might have something to prove at Hillsborough in the Championship…

Michael Smith

Smith was excellent for Wednesday last season and played a crucial role in the team earning promotion to the Championship.

However, the 31-year-old has never quite made it at Championship level in his career.

His two previous seasons in the second tier both came with Rotherham United and they both resulted in relegation back to League One.

The forward scored 18 goals from 89 appearances in the Championship, contributing a further seven assists.

Coming up with his boyhood club now offers him the chance to prove his worth at this level by cementing him and the team in the second tier beyond one campaign.

This season represents a great opportunity for him to finally show his full capability after years of competing in the third and fourth tiers.

George Byers

Byers was once a regular performer in a Swansea City side that reached the play-offs under Steve Cooper.

The midfielder made 35 appearances as the Swans finished sixth and missed out on promotion with a defeat to Brentford in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Within six months of that defeat to the Bees, the Wednesday player was loaned out to Portsmouth in League One where he made just four starts.

Since joining Wednesday, he has become a regular member of the first team squad, making 46 league appearances across two seasons.

With a contract into next season, a return to the Championship provides him with the opportunity to prove that he is capable of competing in the second tier.

Injuries hampered his ability to help Wednesday in their promotion campaign, but if he can remain fit then he could be an important part of their bid to remain in the second tier.