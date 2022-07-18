The 2 Sheffield United players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Sheffield United will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of manager Paul Heckingbottom after missing out on promotion to the Premier League earlier this year.

The Blades suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the play-offs in May.

Set to face Watford in the Championship on August 1st, it will be intriguing to see who will be given the nod to start for United in this fixture.

As well as securing the services of Anel Ahmedhozic, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark this summer, the Blades have also parted ways with a number of players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two current members of the club’s squad who are facing an uncertain future at Bramall Lane with the transfer window in full flow…

Zak Brunt

Loaned out by the Blades earlier this year to Notts County, Zak Brunt returned to Bramall Lane following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

During his time with the Magpies, Brunt was utilised regularly by the club in the National League as he made 22 appearances at this level.

When you consider that the 20-year-old currently faces competition for a place in the Blades’ starting eleven from the likes of Sander Berge, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood, he is unlikely to feature at senior level for the club in the upcoming campaign.

In order to keep his career on track, Heckingbottom ought to consider sanctioning another temporary exit for Brunt this summer.

By sending the midfielder to a League One or League Two side, the Blades will provide him with the opportunity to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Another player who is facing an uncertain future at the club is Ismaila Coulibaly who was also loaned out by the Blades last season.

The midfielder featured on 19 occasions in the Jupiler Pro League for Beerschot as they were relegated from this particular decision.

Heckingbottom is currently taking a look at Coulibaly in pre-season before making a decision on what to do with the 21-year-old.

Given that another temporary exit is a possibility this summer, United will need to send Coulibaly to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out during the upcoming campaign in order for the midfielder to improve as a player.