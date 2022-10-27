The 2 Sheffield United players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Sheffield United have got some top players in their squad and will feel as though they’ve got it in them to turn their recent run of poor form around and get back towards the top of the league.

They are still in the play-off places but form has certainly dropped off, though that can happen to anyone in the Championship.

Whilst we wait to see what they can do in the next couple of weeks, though, let’s take a look at two players that might attract interest in the January transfer window…

Sander Berge

Berge is a player that regularly attracts interest in transfer windows and we’ll surely see more interest in him this coming January window.

He is a player with bags of quality and one that has been linked with some very big moves.

Sheffield United will want to be in the promotion picture in January to make sure no one comes calling with a tempting offer that could prise him away.

Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye looks a really exciting prospect and he has had a solid season so far.

He’s a bright spark and a player that has a very exciting future ahead of him by the looks of things, with him scoring and setting up plenty of goals so far this season.

He’s a player plenty of clubs would like, then, and you’d never be shocked to see him attracting interest as early as this January’s transfer window.