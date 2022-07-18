The 2 Rotherham United players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Rotherham United are back in the Sky Bet Championship for next season and will be looking to ensure they stay there.

The Millers have proven a bit of a yo-yo club between the second and third tiers in recent campaigns, and that is something they’ll want to bring an end to.

Paul Warne has been busy looking at ways to add to the squad this summer, then, and has made a handful of signings already, but could we also see some players leave in the coming weeks?

Here, we look at two men whose futures might not be massively clear cut at the moment…

Tolaji Bola

The defender is another who will feel as though he could have had a more productive campaign, with him probably not making as many appearances as he would have wanted.

Cohen Bramall’s arrival only makes Bola’s task of getting more first-team minutes harder, too, and so this is certainly a situation to watch in the coming weeks of the window.

Josh Chapman

Young goalkeeper Chapman may well see a loan deal coming in the offing as it is hard to see him playing regularly next season for the Millers.

Of course, he could play for their lower ranks outside of the first team to keep getting experience but Paul Warne might think it is time for him to head out to the lower levels of the EFL or non-league football to get in some senior minutes.

Time will tell as to what decision is made.

