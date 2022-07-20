The 2 QPR players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

After an 11th placed finish last season, QPR are approaching the new campaign with the hope of making it further up the table with their eyes on the play-offs and a promotion push.

Having finished nine points from the play-off spots last season, Rangers know they are close but will have to push next season if they want to finish up there.

There has been plenty of change at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium following the conclusion of the season with Mark Warburton having left the club and Michael Beale being appointed as his replacement.

However, Beale has been working hard to create a squad that reflects him.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who face an uncertain future with QPR.

Macauley Bonne

Bonne spent last season on loan with Ipswich and was a regular part of their side making 43 league appearances and scoring 12 goals.

It was recently reported by West London Sport that the 26-year-old felt as though he had unfinished business at Portman Road and spoke positively about the possibility of a return.

Nevertheless, he has been included in pre-season games so far and now Beale has issued an update claiming he was misquoted and he is keen to make an impact at Loftus Road.

That being said, whilst it seems as though Bonne has the chance to prove himself to the new manager, given the discussion around his future and a possible move back to Ipswich, if Beale decides he’s not a player for him, he could still face a departure.

Niko Hamalainen

Hamalainen has had a tough few years with QPR.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been able to make his mark on the side and despite making 22 appearances in the 2020/21 season, last year he was out of loan again.

Beale has used the left-back as a substitution in pre-seasons so far but it’s not yet known whether the left-back will fit into the plans of the new manager.

Given he is now 25-years-old and under contract at Loftus Road for another two years, you can imagine the player will be wondering whether a move away would be the best option if he is not in favour again come the new season.