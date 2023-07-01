Queens Park Rangers are a team that will be heading into the 2023/24 season with a lot of question marks around them.

The club had a dire campaign last season, and it is up to Gareth Ainsworth to get a reaction out of the team and get them back up towards the top end of the Championship.

The Rs boss will no doubt be looking for incomings to help the club’s fortunes as they are expected to lose some key players.

But Ainsworth will hope some of the current crop of players step up to the plate and deliver in the following season.

Which 2 QPR players need to prove their worth next season?

Here, are two QPR players who need to step up this following season and prove their worth to the club…

Osman Kakay

The 25-year-old has been at QPR throughout his football career, making his way through the under-18s to the under-21s in 2015.

He then spent time in that age group and made a loan move to Scottish side Livingstone before moving into the first team in 2016.

However, the defender didn’t fully establish himself as a first-team member until 2020, and since then he has appeared 76 times for the club in all competitions.

Last season, Kakay was a firm fixture in the first team but found himself in and out of the starting XI due to performances and competition.

However, this was a surprise given that Gareth Ainsworth wasn’t a fan of loanee Ethan Laird.

So, heading into the new season, Kakay is currently the club’s only option at right back, and with it unclear where the club can and will add, Kakay needs to step up and prove that he can be the right back for the club for the next few years.

The defender is only 25, so he is heading into his prime years, but he has now got to stop letting opportunities pass him by, or he will not feature under Ainsworth.

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell is another QPR player who, in the 2023/24 season, should be stepping up to the plate for the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Rs for a hefty fee in 2021 from Ipswich Town, but since joining the club, he hasn’t really stood out and proved he is worth the fee paid.

Last season was his best tally for his appearances to date, but as a midfielder, he didn’t offer much going forward, as he failed to score or register an assist in the league.

Dozzell is able to operate in a number of positions, and that will bode well for him in remaining in Ainsworth's plans, but he needs to be able to offer more than versatility.

QPR lacked goals last season, and it will no doubt be something Ainsworth looks at and demands more from his midfielders. So, this is where Dozzell needs to step up and show he can be the player to lead this QPR midfield.

If he doesn’t, he only has 12 months remaining on his current contract, and if he doesn’t perform to the level expected, he could be soon moved on by the club.