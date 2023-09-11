Highlights Sinclair Armstrong's emergence as a central striker offers a promising solution to QPR's goal-scoring issues despite missing some key chances. With pace, power, and directness, he has the potential to become a really good player.

Rayan Kolli, with his physical attributes and aggressive playing style, has impressed in the youth and reserve teams. Ainsworth sees his potential, and if he can perform at the next level, QPR will save money on a new winger.

QPR's young talents, Armstrong and Kolli, have shown promise and potential. Their contributions have been crucial in addressing some of the squad's deficiencies and can be long-term assets for the club.

Queens Park Rangers have had a difficult start to the season, but one promising factor has been the emergence of several young talents.

At the start of this campaign, many fans and pundits tipped the London-based club to go down for various reasons. One was the way that they ended last season when they were staring relegation in the face. But, in the end, they managed to get out of it.

The squad also looked to be really lacking going into the 2023/24 Championship season. They were going to seemingly be relying on Lyndon Dykes to be their main goal threat. With his history of injuries that's never a sure bet.

They just didn't have the resources to be able to bring in any top quality players. But one of these players has seemingly solved some of these problems. The other one could be a big factor in solving them, long-term, as well.

These are the 2 QPR players that can save the club millions

2 Sinclair Armstrong

Absolutely nobody would have seen his emergence onto the Championship scene happening, at the start of the league campaign.

Prior to this season, the Irish forward hadn't scored a single goal for the club. He has only scored one, so far this season. But he's done brilliantly to step into that central striker role and offer a bit of fresh air up front.

He did miss an absolute sitter, a couple of weeks back, which explains why his xG is so high, at 1.57.

Usually you would look at an xG of 1.57, and only one goal from it, and think that he's a bit of a wasteful striker. But it was just that one chance against Ipswich Town that he somehow missed. He also was very unlucky in that game with a shot that his off of both posts and still didn't go in.

That game, even though he didn't score, showed what he offers to Gareth Ainsworth's side. He has pace, power and directness. If you add the final touch that he's been so close to on a couple of occasions, you've got a really good player there; and he's only going to get better.

1 Rayan Kolli

The 18-year-old has made some first team appearances, but it is in the youth and reserve teams where he's put in the performances that earned him a spot on the bench.

Fans of the R's rave about his performance against the likes of Spurs in the FA Youth Cup.

He has all the physical attributes you'd want from a winger. He has that twitchy ability to be able to change directions really quickly. He's also quite physically big for a player of his mobility and nimbleness.

He also has that aggressiveness and selfishness that makes really top wingers. Kolli is a player that will run at the opposition defensive line all day long.

Ainsworth clearly sees a lot of potential in him to be bringing an 18-year-old off the bench in various Championship games. If his style of play can translate to the next level, he will save his side a lot of money on a new winger.