The 2 QPR players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Queens Park Rangers have been flying in the Championship this season under Michael Beale.

In the current league standings, the R’s sit second to only Burnley and couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

Beale, who left Aston Villa for the QPR job in the summer gone by, has been an instant hit in West London and his efforts aren’t going unrecognised.

QPR fans were grateful to see him knock back Wolves’ approach to lure him to the Premier League recently, showing the faith he has in the current project at Loftus Road.

What of his squad, then?

There are some really talented players on the books at QPR and some that do feel like they’ll eventually be destined for the Premier League.

We explore TWO here that we feel are most likely to attract transfer interest this January:

Ilias Chair

Chair has been excellent for QPR over a number of years now and that’s no different in the 22/23 campaign.

The 24-year-old has struck three goals in 16 games and registered an impressive six assists to go with that; the latter already equals his career best, which came in 41 fixtures during the 2019/20 season.

Football Insider have noted that Aston Villa are already tracking the forward. The likelihood is that they aren’t alone in throwing admiring glances the way of Chair given his form.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-QPR players play for now?

1 of 24 Dom Ball? Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town Portsmouth Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Willock

Willock is the only player that rivals Chair for the crown of QPR’s best player.

The 24-year-old struck seven goals and 11 assists last season and, already this term, he’s found the back of the net six times in only nine Championship appearances.

It’s clear that he’s a player that will attract Premier League interest, which is only drilled home when you look at the fact he’s entering the final months of the deal he signed with the R’s in 2020.

There’s a 12-month option in QPR’s favour that protects them, but without a long-term security, they will feel open to offers for him.