The 2 Portsmouth players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Danny Cowley will be hoping to mount a push for promotion at Portsmouth when the new League One campaign gets underway at the end of the month.

Pompey showed real signs of positivity but only in glimpses last time out, with the south coast club eventually finishing the season in 10th position.

Now looking to assemble a squad that can challenge the top-six positions, Cowley will be hoping that his second full season at the helm at Fratton Park could be productive.

Here, we take a look at two Portsmouth players who currently have a rather uncertain future at Fratton Park ahead of the start of the new season…

Alex Bass

Alex Bass is attracting interest from divisional rivals Exeter City, whilst Crawley Town of the divisional below are also considering the shot-stopper as an option.

The 24-year-old produced some fine displays whilst on loan with Bradford City last time out with his immediate future at Fratton Park unknown.

Bass kept six clean sheets in 21 League two appearances for the Bantams, and with the young goalkeeper returning to the south coast seemingly as second-choice to Josh Griffiths, a move away could be the next best step.

Harry Jewitt-White

Harry Jewitt-White may benefit from a loan spell in the National League for the upcoming campaign, with the 18-year-old impressing Cowley during pre-season thus far.

The exciting midfielder has attracted a lot of praise from his manager during these summer months, with Jewitt-White enjoying a productive few weeks with Pompey’s first team.

Perhaps having the natural ability to justify a League Two move, the exciting midfielder is likely to see more regular game time in the National League, if that is deemed the next best step for his progression.