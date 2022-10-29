The 2 Portsmouth players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

After a brilliant start to the season, Portsmouth ran out of steam a little over the past month but will hope that four points from their last two games can help them kick on.

Danny Cowley’s side remain part of the chasing pack in League One – with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town already putting space between themselves and the rest of the division.

January could be an important window but it won’t just be about who comes it, keeping hold of your best players could be vital.

With that in mind, here are the two at Fratton Park most likely to attract interest in January…

Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis has enjoyed stronger starts to the season – having added just one goal and one assist in League One so far – but with his contract set to expire in the summer, he could be a player in demand come January.

The Republic of Ireland winger has been linked with a move away from Fratton Park in previous windows and if his contract situation does not change, Pompey could be set to lose him for nothing at the end of 2022/23.

That means they may have to consider offers for him, which could encourage any interested parties to make a move.

Colby Bishop

Only two players have scored more League One goals than Colby Bishop this season and that fact will surely have turned heads elsewhere.

Bishop only joined Pompey in the summer, signing from Accrington Stanley, and still has two and a half years left on his contract with the South Coast club (plus a one-year option) but that may not put off other teams.

Goalscorers are a real asset in the EFL and the 25-year-old looks like a real talent so it would be no surprise if there is interest in him in the January window.

It’s hard to see the club entertaining the idea of him leaving unless a massive offer was made, however.