The 2 Plymouth Argyle players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Plymouth Argyle have been able to establish some continuity within their squad in the last few seasons and will be hoping to continue that in 2022/23 under Steven Schumacher.

The Pilgrims performed extremely well, and seemingly above all expectations, to miss out on the play-offs on the final day of last term, and end up in a very impressive seventh-place.

Argyle utilised the loan market very sensibly over the course of the season and may be looking to do so again heading into the new campaign.

Interest has arrived in some of their more important players, unsurprisingly, after the 2021/22 campaign that they had, and that may well crop up again before the transfer window closes.

Here, we have taken a look at two Argyle players who face an uncertain future with the window in full flow…

Michael Cooper

Cooper is one of, if not, the best goalkeepers in League One at just 22, therefore the club would have been ready for interest in his services this summer.

Argyle are in a strong position with the glovesman having two years remaining on his contract, and it does seem more likely than not that he will begin the season with the Pilgrims.

However, if a club with lofty expectations, even in the Championship, get off to a bad start and feel that they need to invest in their goalkeeping department, Cooper will be on the radar of the majority of second tier clubs.

Panutche Camara

With just one year remaining on his contract, and where Plymouth sit financially in the League One, there is a chance that Panutche Camara will leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

The Guinea-Bissau international is very unlikely to sign a new contract with the Pilgrims given the sky-high level of his performances over the last two seasons, and the 25-year-old skillset definitely has him prepared to step up to the Championship.

Camara’s relentless energy, break-up play and impressive eye for a pass saw him stand out amongst a host of high performing players at the club last season, and with the way they are run, if their valuation is met for Camara, it is likely that he moves on.