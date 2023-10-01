Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a fine start to life back in the second tier, with a number of players so far showing their capabilities at second tier level after winning League One last season.

Steven Schumacher was rightly the receiver of great praise following their title success last term, and his side have continued their progress during the first nine games of this campaign.

How have Plymouth Argyle performed so far this season?

Home Park has continued to be a fortress for the 'Green Army', with three wins from their opening four home games, as well as a number of battling away performances despite the ongoing search for their first maximum away from Devon, with their most recent trip resulting in a respectable 1-1 draw away to Hull City.

The likes of Conor Hazard, Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie have been some of the standout performers for Argyle so far, but here at Football League World, we're looking at 2 players who we could see depart the club in the January transfer window.

Brendan Galloway

Galloway played a bit-part in the club's promotion winning campaign last term, with just 18 appearances as a result of a long-term injury which saw him sidelined for a fair chunk of the season, having only featured four times since December 2nd last year

However, this season so far has continued to be a frustrating one from the former Everton man's point of view, as he is yet to make an appearance in the Championship as a result of his long-term layoff, having not played since a 2-1 victory away to Shrewsbury Town in mid-April.

Having missed the entirety of pre-season as well, the 27-year-old is way behind schedule compared to the rest of his teammates, and with Argyle's defensive unit looking solid enough in recent times, it's hard to see where Galloway fits in Schumacher's plans moving forward.

Mickel Miller

The former Rotherham United man has had a mixed time since making the switch to join Argyle from the Millers in the summer of 2022.

An injury sustained prior to the beginning of Argyle's successes last season saw the winger only make his debut for the club last November in a 2-2 draw with Burton Albion, and struggled to stake a claim as a regular in the side, as his thigh injury coupled with the blistering form of his teammates left him with an uphill task.

Miller featured just 13 times last season for Plymouth in all competitions, and this season has followed in a similar vein despite being given a clean slate by his manager during an impressive pre-season for the 27-year-old.

So far this campaign, Miller has only featured in the starting eleven on one occasion - a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End - in which he was utilised as a left-back, as well as four substitute cameos which have all lasted less than 20 minutes.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, is a fresh start needed for both parties?