The 2 Plymouth Argyle players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Despite the mass amount of ex-Premier League teams in League One this season, it is a club who have never been in the top flight of English football who lead the way after 16 matches played.

With 12 wins and two draws, Plymouth Argyle are just ahead of Ipswich Town at the summit of the third tier, with Steven Schumacher building on the momentum of last season to full effect.

Rumours of Schumacher being wanted by other clubs higher up in the EFL pyramid have caused no distraction as the Pilgrims have continued to win matches, and if they keep the form going then there is little stopping them from being a Championship club once again in 2023.

As the January transfer window approaches in just over two months time though, which players on the books at Argyle will be attracting the most attention from scouts? Let’s take a look.

Michael Cooper

One of the most promising goalkeepers in the EFL, Cooper’s name has already done the rounds in recent months and is expected to do so again.

It was reported over the summer that Norwich City were looking at the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for Tim Krul, with Football League World revealing over a year ago that Premier League clubs were also scouting him.

Cooper ranks fourth in the whole league out of save percentage at 77.5 per cent, according to FBRef, whilst he also has a 43.8 per cent clean sheet percentage.

His talents are clearly going to see him play higher than League One, whether that is at Argyle or not, so do not be surprised if clubs at a higher level come with bids in January.

Finn Azaz

Whilst not technically an Argyle player considering he’s on loan from Aston Villa, the form of the attacking midfielder will almost surely mean that Championship clubs will be trying to get the Premier League outfit to terminate his deal early at Home Park to get him in at their club.

The 22-year-old has progressed naturally from loan stints at Cheltenham Town and Newport County to be an ace for Argyle, contributing with six goals and three assists in 15 matches.

Villa will want him playing at the highest level possible but also regularly, so if there’s a chance that a Championship club are willing to pay his whole wages and also use him from the start every week, then there’s a slight possibility that Argyle could see Azaz recalled to Villa Park and go elsewhere if there is a break clause.