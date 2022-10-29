The 2 Oxford United players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Oxford United are struggling in 20th place at this point, a real shock considering the fact they have been able to remain in or around the promotion mix in recent years.

They will be especially wary of their current position because of the fact four teams will be relegated from League One once again at the end of the season, meaning they are just two points above the drop zone at this stage.

And they won’t have a huge interval between games during the World Cup period, meaning manager Karl Robinson won’t have a major period of time on the training pitch to get his players into shape.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Oxford United players play for now?

1 of 24 Emiliano Martínez? QPR Wolves Aston Villa West Brom

And in the end, that could prove costly for Robinson in his quest to retain his job, with his position potentially set to become untenable in the next few games if results fail to improve in the short term.

These results may also prove costly to players who are looking to seal a move away from the Kassam Stadium, with many teams unlikely to be focusing their recruitment drive on players who are at the bottom end of the third tier.

There are a couple of players that are still likely to attract interest though and we discuss two before.

Cameron Brannagan

Scoring 14 goals in 41 league appearances last season, it was no surprise to see him the subject of intense interest from Blackpool in the summer and even looked set to seal a switch to Bloomfield Road.

However, he signed a new contract to extend his stay at the third-tier side – an admirable show of commitment considering he had the opportunity to make the step up a division.

That may not deter sides in their potential quest to strike an agreement for him in the winter though, recording seven goals in 18 competitive appearances and remaining a real goalscoring threat in the middle of the park.

Considering his side aren’t performing well recently, that makes this statistic even more impressive and the U’s current league position could potentially tempt him to move on when the January window comes along.

Many second-tier sides may have him on their shortlist, though it remains to be seen how many would have the spending power to seal an agreement.

Marcus McGuane

Able to operate in a defensive role or a more attacking position in midfield, McGuane possesses the versatility to make him an attractive option for many sides.

And some would argue he’s been one of their best performers of the season, potentially putting himself in the shop window ahead of January with 18 competitive appearances under his belt already this term.

At 23, many sides would view him as a player that could remain at their club for the long term or potentially someone they could sell on for a higher amount in the future, making him an attractive person to recruit.

His deal doesn’t expire until 2024 though, so it may take a considerable amount of money to lure him away from the Kassam Stadium.