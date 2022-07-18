The 2 Millwall players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Millwall will be hoping to go slightly better than last season and secure a Championship play-off spot.

The Lions took their top-six pursuit right to the final day last time out, and when considering the additions they have made already this summer, it appears that they will be challenging once more.

Finishing the last campaign with excellent home form, improving on the road will be a priority for Gory Rowett and Co. ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, we take a look at two Millwall players who have an uncertain future ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window next month.

Danny McNamara

Although likely to remain at The Den this summer, Danny McNamara has been the subject of two rejected bids from London rivals QPR.

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed a productive campaign for the Lions last time out, will be eager to continue flourishing in a right-wing-back role.

A provider of creativity and attacking threat, McNamara also possesses excellent defensive abilities, with his positioning and ability to read the game rather impressive.

A player who may continue to attract attention, it remains to be seen how his current situation plays out as the summer progresses.

Isaac Olaofe

Isaac Olaofe could head out for another temporary spell away from Millwall ahead of the new campaign.

Lions boss Rowett spoke to News at Den recently, revealing how impressed he has been with Olaofe during the early stages of pre-season.

That could help pave his way to remaining at The Den this summer, however, a League One loan spell could be deemed as the next best step for the young forward.

Lots of third-tier clubs are actively looking to bolster their frontline this summer, with Olaofe a player who could be on their lists.