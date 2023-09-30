Highlights Expectations have changed for Millwall in recent years, and poor form can put pressure on manager Gary Rowett and his players.

It has been a steady start to the 2023/24 campaign for Millwall Football Club.

The Lions have progressed significantly in the last few years, going from a mid-table side to one that can compete with the big boys in the play-offs.

Therefore, expectations have changed dramatically in recent years, and a poor run of form can see pressure mount on Gary Rowett and his players.

That has happened in the early parts of this season, but Rowett will hope their recent wins can help their season turnaround.

The London side made significant changes in the summer, both in terms of outgoings and incomings, but even though they were only just about to come into October, speculation will begin once again about January.

So, here at Football League World, we have looked at two players who we could see leaving in the January transfer window…

Connal Trueman

Trueman came through the academy at Birmingham City and spent all of his career at the football club until 2022, when he left to join Millwall.

Rowett was someone Trueman knew well, as the manager had a spell with the Blues before being Millwall’s manager.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time throughout his career, playing just 15 times for Birmingham in his many years there.

Sadly, that hasn’t changed for the goalkeeper, even at Millwall, as he is yet to appear for the club in the year he has been there.

Trueman has found himself behind some top-quality goalkeepers at The Den, and that was further proven this summer when Millwall brought in Matija Sarkic from Wolves.

So, the former Birmingham man now finds himself as the club’s third choice and while club’s like having plenty of options in the goalkeeping ranks, Millwall may be willing to let Trueman leave in January.

Now, it is obviously too early to say who could be interested, but the Lions may allow Trueman to just leave on loan for six months before assessing their options again next summer.

Zian Flemming

This is probably an obvious pick and one that Millwall fans won’t be best pleased seeing, but Flemming leaving Millwall can’t be ruled out in January.

The 25-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for Millwall since joining the club last summer, and while his form has dipped this season, he is expected to be a player closely followed heading into January.

The player was the subject of several bids from Burnley in the summer, as well as being of interest to teams across Europe.

It is unlikely these teams have just walked away and have no interest, so it may be expected that these clubs will revive their interest, and depending on where Millwall are, they could be tempted to sell.

This scenario could be further strengthened if Flemming hasn’t reached the heights of last season by January, and if an offer comes in, Rowett and co. may look to sell while they can and bring in a replacement.

This type of move may all depend on where Millwall are in the standings, but his exit can’t be ruled out for definite at this stage of the season.