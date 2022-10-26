The 2 Millwall players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Millwall‘s progression under Gary Rowett has continued, and that is despite losing their perceived key player in Jed Wallace over the summer.

The departure of the long-serving winger has made way for a new batch of talent to arrive at The Den, with international influence in the form of Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer bolstering the attack and the loans of Callum Styles, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell boosting other areas of the pitch.

If the Lions continue their form between now and the end of December, then some of their players are bound to attract transfer attention from other clubs.

With the January window only two months away, let’s look at TWO players who could be of interest to other clubs when the time comes.

Zian Flemming

Right now, all eyes are on Tom Bradshaw and his hot streak of scoring form, having netted four goals in his previous three matches, but the overall standout in Millwall’s attacking unit is Flemming.

The new club-record signing over the summer for £1.8 million took some time to settle into life at The Den, but a run of five goals in as many games showed that the Dutchman had adapted just fine.

If Flemming continues on that kind of upward trajectory, then no doubt bigger clubs with more money are going to set their sights on him, and his value will already be shooting up.

Isaac Olaofe

One player who isn’t getting much of a chance at The Den is Olaofe, who is finding the likes of Bradshaw, Flemming and Benik Afobe hard to usurp in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old striker made two league substitute appearances in August, but has since not been able to make his way into the squad, and you get the feeling that a loan spell out of the club in January is coming.

Olaofe scored eight times for Sutton United in League Two last season, and a lot of fourth tier clubs will be looking for extra firepower midway through the campaign – he is a player that will be high on the lists of many clubs if made available you’d have to imagine.