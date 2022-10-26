The 2 Middlesbrough players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Middlesbrough have endured a hugely disappointing start to the season having been amongst the pre-season favourites for automatic promotion in the Championship.

The club have made the exciting appointment of Michael Carrick as their new head coach and will be hoping that the former England international’s arrival can be the catalyst to them climbing the table.

It will be interesting to see what kind of approach they take to the January transfer window, at the moment it seems unlikely that they will be involved in the play-off chasing pack by that stage, but if there is an outside chance of them recovering to break into the top six, then the board may take the opportunity to back Carrick financially.

Here, we have taken a look at the two Boro players most likely to attract interest come the turn of the year…

Isaiah Jones

The 23-year-old stands out in the current squad even though he is contracted until the summer of 2025.

Jones’ rise has been meteoric since only going on the club’s pre-season tour in the summer of 2021 due to a lack of numbers and his dribbling ability will have gained admirers in the Premier League.

With the growth of three at the back systems in English football, players like Jones have probably gone up in value and with Boro’s promotion hopes in tatters at the moment an exit does become more likely.

It is easy to see how Jones’ physical attributes, chance creation and direct style of play would transfer well to Premier League football, and it would be a surprise to not at least see some links to possibly sides struggling towards the bottom end in January.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

Arriving from Birmingham City in January of last year, Boyd-Munce has struggled for consistent minutes and his chances of earning that in the second half of the season have diminished due to the emergence of Hayden Hackney.

The 22-year-old has only made one very brief substitute appearance in the Championship this season and therefore should be made available for loan in January.

Boyd-Munce has been in and around the senior Northern Ireland team recently and that exposure could act as a springboard to help him find a suitable EFL loan option in January.