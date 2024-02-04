Highlights Ipswich Town focused on strategic signings rather than making significant changes in the transfer window.

The Tractor Boys have taken to life in the Championship very well, as they sailed to promotion last season and look on course to be there or thereabouts once again this time around.

Kieran McKenna’s side have found themselves at the top of the table with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United.

So, the January transfer window wasn’t going to be a case of making loads of changes, both in terms of ins and outs.

It was always going to be what suited the club, and it seems signing Lewis Travis, Ali Al-Hamadi, and Kieffer Moore was what the club wanted to do.

It may have surprised Ipswich fans that there weren’t more departures at the club, so with that said, here we have looked at two players we are surprised didn’t leave the club in the transfer window...

Cameron Humphreys

It is clear that Cameron Humphreys is someone who is highly rated at Portman Road, as he’s come through the club’s academy.

The 20-year-old first broke onto the scene in the 2021/22 season in the EFL Cup, but his appearances in the first team have grown as the seasons have gone. Last season, he featured 17 times as the Tractor Boys sealed promotion to the Championship.

However, in this campaign, Humphreys has found game time rather hard to come by playing just twice in the Championship, with most of his appearances coming in the EFL Cup.

Plus, with players coming into the club and the Tractor Boys already having several options in midfield, it does come as a surprise that McKenna didn’t look to send the young midfielder out on loan in the transfer window, as valuable game time between now and the end of the season could have put him in good shape for next season.

Sone Aluko

It is probably a surprise to see that Sone Aluko is still an Ipswich player, as the attacker hardly features for the club.

Aluko joined the Tractor Boys in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after leaving Reading. The 34-year-old played 30 times in League One in his first season, but that game time dramatically dropped off last season, and that has continued into the 2023/24 season.

Sone Aluko's stats per division (As it stands February 2nd, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 192 24 25 Scottish Premiership 123 22 19 League One 44 3 2 Premier League 42 2 4 Super League 16 3 1

Aluko played just 14 league games last season, while in this campaign, the attacker has featured just once in the Championship, and that was a two-minute cameo against QPR.

The winger played four times in the EFL Cup earlier in the season, while he also played in both FA Cup games, lasting 57 minutes, as the club suffered a shock exit to Maidstone last week.

Aluko is getting to the end of his football career now, so it may be hard to find clubs willing to sign him. But, given that he is hardly featured for the club and that his contract ends this season, it does come as a surprise that Ipswich didn’t look to move the player on in the transfer window.