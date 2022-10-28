The 2 Ipswich Town players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with Kieran McKenna’s side sitting second in League One.

As is often the case in a promotion race, the January window could be crucial and despite their impressive displays, you can be sure that McKenna is hoping to make one or two additions to help the side over the line.

Another priority for the Tractor Boys chief will be to keep hold of the majority of his squad, which shouldn’t be too much of a problem considering how the team are playing.

However, those on the fringes may be open to a move and here we look at TWO players who are sure to attract interest ahead of the New Year…

Vaclav Hladky

The 31-year-old keeper has good pedigree and would be an asset for most in the third tier.

However, unfortunately for Hladky, Christian Walton is at the club and is performing to the high standards he has set over the years once again.

Therefore, whilst Ipswich won’t want to sell the former Salford man, the reality is that other clubs could offer Hladky the chance to get regular minutes and it may be something that he pushes for.

Kane Vincent-Young

It’s a similar story with Kane Vincent-Young.

The versatile wing-back is a good player but he had bad luck with injuries and now there is some real talent ahead of him at Portman Road.

Again, McKenna will not want to lose the 26-year-old, but he could get opportunities of more game time elsewhere and that’s going to appeal. So, it could be an interesting January for Vincent-Young who has mainly been used from the bench this season.