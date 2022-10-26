The 2 Huddersfield Town players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Huddersfield Town have endured a rough start to the season and sit bottom of the Championship table.

Mark Fotheringham is the man tasked with leading Huddersfield out of trouble but is already facing a tough task of getting Town out of the bottom three before the World Cup break.

In the next five fixtures, Huddersfield face four of the current top-six and hit-and-miss Sunderland. It isn’t an easy run and doesn’t improve in December either, with Sheffield United and Watford before Preston North End and Rotherham United over Christmas; two clubs that have beaten Huddersfield in two of their last three fixtures.

Beyond that run of games will be the January transfer window and a first chance for Fotheringham to tinker his squad where he sees fit.

There’s little point second-guessing what Fotheringham might want to add to his squad, but it’s far easier to identify the Huddersfield players most likely to attract interest from elsewhere.

Etienne Camara

Camara has been seriously impressive since breaking into the side this season, establishing himself as one of Fotheringham’s go-to options in the midfield.

As per Wyscout he averages 3.72 interceptions per 90, 14.72 recoveries and a pass success rate of over 80%. He’s been a big positive in the season so far but he’s still very raw and there’s no denying that the best place for the 19-year-old is Huddersfield whilst he irons out some flaws.

The sticking point is Camara’s deal at Huddersfield, which is due to expire in the summer. There’s a 12-month option in the club’s favour but it’s hardly the sort of long-term security that supporters want.

You can imagine that rival clubs are aware of his emergence and, equally, his contract situation heading into January.

Sorba Thomas

Thomas is a player we know all about. He was exceptional last season with three goals and 12 assists in Huddersfield’s run to the play-off final and that earned him a long-term contract in the summer.

So, unlike Camara, Huddersfield aren’t at risk of lowball offers.

However, his profile grew significantly last season and, despite Huddersfield’s struggles this campaign, he’s notched six assists without being brilliant.

There’s the chance he links up with Wales at the World Cup, too, which could, again, raise his profile.

On this trajectory, clubs higher up the footballing pyramid will be looking at Huddersfield’s No.7 before long.