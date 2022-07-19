The 2 Derby County players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Derby County‘s transfer window is well and truly in full swing.

The club have wasted no time in trying to make up for lost time this summer following their takeover, completing 11 signings so far and all very recently.

With each signing, the fears that Rams’ fans had about squad depth ahead of their League One campaign next season are being put at ease, however, there are a few players still at the club facing an uncertain future whilst the window is still open.

Here, we’ve identified two of them – Max Bird and Louie Sibley.

Louie Sibley

One Derby player that could be set for an uncertain few weeks whilst the transfer window remains open is Louie Sibley.

Sibley has been linked with a move to Coventry City this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the Sky Blues were lining up a bid for the player earlier this month.

It later emerged, via CoventryLive, that the Sky Blues do have the player on their radar, but that they did not have the funds to make a move for the player at present.

Quiz: The big Derby County summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What year were Derby founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894

With a move for Callum O’Hare edging closer to Burnley for a reported £9 million, it may be that the Sky Blues soon have the funds to make an offer for the 20-year-old, though.

Derby are in a strong position with two years left on the players contract.

Max Bird

The club are in a similarly strong position when it comes to another one of their youngsters – midfielder Max Bird.

Like Sibley, Bird has been linked with a move to the CBS Arena this summer, with Football Insider claiming that the Sky Blues are preparing a move to sign the 21-year-old.

As was the case with Sibley, these rumours were shot down by CoventryLive, but once again, with O’Hare potentially being sold to Burnley, the Sky Blues may soon be in the market for one or two players.

With cash at their disposal if O’Hare does depart, like they likely will be able to with Sibley, the Sky Blues could potentially put together a strong offer for Bird this summer.

It may be a case of one or the other, both, or neither – all possibilities are on the table at this stage given the various reports that have emerged.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.