The 2 Derby County players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Paul Warne has settled into life as Derby County’s newest manager in recent weeks.

He has overseen five league games with the Rams as they look to compete for promotion straight back from League One.

The team heads into the weekend sitting 10th in the third division table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

However, Warne’s side do have up to two games in hand on some of their rivals as we head into November.

Here are two players who could depart the club in what promises to be a busy winter window for Derby…

Jason Knight

It came as a surprise to see Knight remain with Derby during the summer window, with little speculation over his future.

The midfielder is a key player for the club and has performed well this season.

Perhaps more interest will arise following the World Cup, with a view to a move in January.

He has continued to show his qualities both on the ball and as a leader for the Rams this season, and he could certainly be of use to a Championship side.

He is also a big asset, so is the most likely figure to net the club a sizable transfer sum in the coming window.

These 18 Derby County quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 What year was Derby County founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894

Kwaku Oduroh

The defender is yet to make an impression on this Derby side this season having arrived during the summer.

Perhaps a loan move during January could help him make his breakthrough into senior level football.

He has previously been with the Manchester City academy but has yet to graduate into a regular first team squad member.

A temporary exit from Pride Park could potentially be a chance for him to develop into a more well-rounded player, and to show Warne what he is truly capable of.