Mark Robins will hope his side can have a successful summer transfer window that will put them in good stead for the new season.

The club narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, so Robins will know some improvements to the team, and they could be there or thereabouts in the 2023/24 season.

While looking for additions, Robins will want to see improvements from within the current crop of players.

Which 2 Coventry City players need to prove their worth next season?

Here, we have identified two Coventry players who really need to prove their worth to the club next season…

Josh Eccles

Eccles is a graduate of the Coventry academy, having progressed through the different age groups since 2016.

The midfielder made the step-up into the first team in 2020 but spent a season on loan at Gillingham before returning to the club and featuring.

The past season was Eccles’ first season at the club, where he was a permanent fixture in Mark Robins’ team.

The 23-year-old played 34 times for the Sky Blues in the Championship, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

While the midfielder has seemingly become a favourite under Robins, the 2023/24 season is an opportunity for Eccles to really step up and prove his worth to the club.

Eccles has recently signed a new deal at the club, so he is definitely part of their plans going forward. But as a midfielder, Eccles didn’t really offer much to the team going forward.

He was in and out of the team at the start of the season before becoming a regular in the run-in towards the end of the campaign.

But with Gustavo Hamer potentially leaving this summer, it will be time for Eccles to step up and show that he is the midfielder that can lead this Coventry team going forward.

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare is another player that you could say needs to step up and prove his worth to Coventry next season.

The 25-year-old is a very talented footballer, and since he joined the Sky Blues in 2019, a lot has been expected from him.

However, his time has been scuppered by injuries, with the midfielder picking up a season-ending injury last season.

So, O’Hare will miss the start of the 2023/24 season, but when he returns and gets back to fitness, it needs to be a season where he shows why he is so highly rated.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and he will know if his performances aren’t up to what they should be that the club could let him go.

O’Hare has shown on his day he can be very dangerous at this level, so when he comes back from injury, if he can get to those levels again, he could be like a new signing for the club.

Furthermore, as mentioned, if Hamer does depart, a lot will be looking at O’Hare as the man to fill the void, and that could be the perfect chance for him to prove his worth to Coventry City.