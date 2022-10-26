The 2 Coventry City players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Coventry City managed to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to four games last night by sealing a point in their showdown with Rotherham United.

The Millers took the lead on two separate occasions in this fixture as Cohen Bramall and Conor Washington both managed to find the back of the net.

These efforts were cancelled out by strikes from Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Coventry will be aiming to move out of the relegation zone this weekend by securing all three points in their showdown with Blackpool.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at the two Sky Blues players who are most likely to attract transfer interest from elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Check them out below…

Viktor Gyokeres

During the previous transfer window, Gyokeres was linked with a number of Premier League sides following an impressive 2021/22 campaign in which he managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions in the Championship.

A report from The Sun in August suggested that Everton were considering a move for the forward while Fulham were also believed to be keeping tabs on him earlier this year.

Whereas an exit didn’t materialise, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Gyokeres is the subject of a bid from elsewhere in the New Year.

Following a slow start to the season by his standards, the Sweden international has scored three goals in his last six league appearances and is now aiming to help Coventry move up the league standings.

Gustavo Hamer

A report from The Sun earlier this year suggested that Fulham were set to launch a bid for Hamer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Whereas the Cottagers eventually opted to look elsewhere during the closing stages of the summer window, Hamer could potentially attract a great deal of interest in January as he has produced some eye-catching performances this month.

The midfielder helped Coventry seal all three points in their showdown with Stoke City by scoring a superb goal in this clash and backed up this performance by netting in last night’s draw with Rotherham.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the Championship, Hamer is unquestionably a key member of the Sky Blues’ squad and thus they will not want to lose him in the upcoming window.

