Highlights Coventry City's plans for the new season have been disrupted by the departure of key players Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore, who was previously a regular for the team, has fallen down the pecking order and could be seeking a move in January.

Left-back Jake Bidwell has lost his starting spot and with potential interest from other clubs, Coventry may look to offload him in January.

Coventry City came into the new Championship campaign with lofty expectations, as last season they made it all the way to the play-off final before falling at the final hurdle.

The club’s plans for the new season were hit with a stumbling block pretty soon into the summer, as it became apparent that striker Viktor Gyokeres would be leaving.

His departure was then followed by Gustavo Hamer’s sudden exit to Sheffield United, meaning Mark Robins lost his two best players in one transfer window.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

The club have worked hard to replace Hamer and Gyokeres but there could be more out the door when the winter window opens.

So with that said, here at Football League World, we have picked two Coventry City players who are already facing a January full of speculation…

Simon Moore

One area that Coventry strengthened during the summer transfer window was the goalkeeping department.

They already had Ben Wilson, who claimed the number one spot in the 2022/23 season, and Simon Moore, who was a regular for the Sky Blues in the 2021/22 campaign.

Moore lost his regular spot last season and was playing second fiddle to Wilson, but this summer saw another change in the goalkeeping positions.

Brad Collins arrived from Coventry, and that has meant Moore’s gone from second choice to third choice.

He has so far failed to appear for the club this season, with his only matchday appearance being as a substitute in the Carabao Cup.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and while it may be easy to say he’ll be at the club for the rest of the campaign, Moore may be looking to move on in January.

He will still think he has plenty to offer, and after being a regular not so long ago, he will probably feel hard done by that he is now a third choice.

So, given his contract situation and the fact he isn’t playing, he could be a player looking for a move in January and possibly a goalkeeper that clubs throughout the EFL look at.

Jake Bidwell

The second Coventry City player who could be facing a January transfer window full of speculation is left-back Jake Bidwell.

Bidwell joined the Sky Blues in January 2022, and since arriving he has been a regular for the club, that is until this season.

Coventry brought in Jay Dasilva in the summer, meaning Bidwell faced fresh competition in the left-back area of the team.

The 30-year-old has seemingly lost his starting spot, with his appearances so far in the Championship coming from the substitute bench.

It was claimed in the summer, that Coventry were possible looking at bringing in another left-back during the summer despite Dasilva’s arrival.

Meaning that Coventry was open to the idea of letting Bidwell leave for the right offer. So, with him losing his regular spot, he could be a player that Coventry looks to move on in January so they can bring in a replacement.

He is a proven defender at this level, and if teams knew of his availability, he could be someone seriously looked at by several Championship teams in January.