Willy Gnonto is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time at Leeds United, meaning he could look to depart Elland Road in January.

Having endured a summer of speculation, it was always likely that additional rumours would surround the future of the winger ahead of the January transfer window.

He was one of the few bright sparks for the Whites last season despite their relegation from the Premier League, and aged only 20, has plenty of time to grow and develop before he hits his peak as a player.

Following interest and subsequent bids from Everton, Gnonto handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

Since then, it has been claimed by Football Insider that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him in West Yorkshire. They state that he wants more first-team football, with the winger desperate to be playing regularly as he tries to win a place in the Italy squad ahead of them potentially qualifying for Euro 2024.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

He has one goal and one assist so far this season but has had to settle with a place on the bench of late, given the red-hot form of Dan James and Crysencio Summerville in particular. The latest reports could see his situation change, especially with his solitary start and three substitute appearances in recent games since returning from an ankle injury away to Hull City.

According to this latest update, Leeds are ready to let Gnonto leave in the January transfer window, if they receive the right offer for him. They will apparently allow a move at a decent price, due to promotion back to the Premier League being the club's priority for the current campaign.

Here, we take a look at two clear positives of Leeds changing their stance and being open to selling Gnonto in the upcoming transfer window.

Can Leeds keep Crysencio Summerville in January?

A move to sell Gnonto would increase their chances of retaining Summerville, who has proven tp be more important for Leeds so far this season. Fabrizio Romano revealed on transfer deadline day that a bid of around £20 million was rejected by Leeds for the winger from Burnley, with the Whites said to be holding out for more.

Summerville remained, having signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. Leeds are well protected with both players but it paid off to keep Summercille more than Gnonto so far, as he notched eight goals and assists in five games in the month of October. He claimed the Championship Player of the Month award in doing so.

Summerville will be interesting top-flight clubs as well, but if the Whites feel the need to sell one, then it ought to be the Italian international winger. Gnonto could well reach Summerville's level of output but hasn't proven to thus far, with Summerville more crucial and taking the Championship by storm.

Leeds have other priorities

Leeds could also use the funds of Gnonto's sale to put towards other areas of the squad, and in particular they are in need of a retooling of their forward line.

It was reported during August that the Toffees tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was swiftly knocked back by Leeds. Sky Sports have also claimed that Everton actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons.

That sort of money could easily afford one or two quality additions to help bolster their ranks in January. One area Leeds have strength in depth is out wide, but not many of Leeds' wingers are specialists on the right-hand side.

Summerville came through their academy as a right-winger but has proved to be better on the left, which is also the preferred flank for both Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony as well. Dan James is the only player who is almost as equally comfortable on both wings but has been better as a high-and-wide right-sided player this season.

Gnonto's sale could open up the possibility of Leeds signing a natural right-winger who can also invert into central spaces, and perhaps one who is left-footed as well. None of Leeds' wingers are left-foot dominant and a player who can be deadly when cutting into the half-spaces would be another potentially vital tool in Farke's attacking arsenal.