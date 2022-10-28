The 2 Charlton Athletic players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

16 games into the League One season, Ben Garner’s start at Charlton Athletic has been a steady one.

The Addicks currently sit 8th in the third tier table, with their form having taken a turn for the better in recent weeks, albeit last time out, they were beaten by MK Dons.

Given we are about to enter November, here at FLW, we’re already starting to think and look ahead to the January transfer window.

With that in mind, we started to think about players currently on the books at The Valley that could garner some interest once the winter window arrives.

Below, then, we’ve identified two players we think could be the subject of such transfer speculation in the coming months!

Craig MacGillivray

Given the current situation he finds himself in at Charlton, Craig MacGillivray looks a certainty to be the subject of some transfer interest.

With Joe Wollacott arriving at The Valley this summer, the Scottish keeper has been demoted to a number two role.

At 29-years-old, you would assume he will want to be playing regular football and not sat on a bench, and so a move away in January could be on the cards.

Given his extensive experience in League One, there should be no shortage of potential suitors, either.

Jake Forster-Caskey

Another player you can potentially see leaving Charlton Athletic is Jake Forster-Caskey.

The midfielder, who has appeared just shy of 120 times for the Addicks, almost moved away in the summer only for a loan deal to Wimbledon to collapse.

Since then, he is yet to play a single minute of League One football this campaign, instead being used only in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy.

There have been rumours this could be due to appearance clauses, which have been denied by Ben Garner, nevertheless, the 28-year-old is not going to be happy sat out forever and as such, it may be that when January comes around, a loan or permanent move away arises.