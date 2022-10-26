The 2 Cardiff City players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

It has not been the most promising start to the season for Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds are currently 20th in the Championship table, with interim manager Mark Hudson having replaced Steve Morison on a temporary basis.

The club is still searching for a permanent appointment to the position, but the team has continued to struggle on the pitch in the meantime.

Despite a positive start to life under Hudson, the side has now lost three games in a row to plummet down the table.

Attention must already be turning to the January transfer window, but here we look at two players who could depart the club during the winter activity…

Ryan Wintle

The midfielder has been a consistent presence in the Cardiff setup this season, starting all 16 of the team’s fixtures.

The 25-year old has grown in importance at the club since arriving back from loan in January.

His performances have been key for the team, and he brings a steady presence to the side’s midfield.

Given the club’s results, it would come as no surprise to see a Championship rival attempt to prize the Englishman from Cardiff mid-way through the campaign.

Ollie Tanner

The 20-year old has featured just once this season for Cardiff, starting in the 3-0 loss to Portsmouth in the opening round of the League Cup.

Given his lack of game time in the Championship, a loan move away from the club could be what he needs to continue his development.

The forward’s performances while playing for non-league side Lewes shows that he is ready to take the step into the Football League.

However, he may be of more use to a side in the third or fourth tier, where he can really show what he is capable of on a more regular basis.