The 2 Burnley players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship last season, they are a side keen to go straight back to the top flight.

Vincent Kompany spent plenty of time improving his side over the summer transfer window and has brought in a number of good players.

As a result, the Clarets are currently sitting at the top of the table having gone 14 games unbeaten and it certainly looks as though they can push for promotion.

There is still plenty of time to go this season though and a January transfer window to contest with.

Although the boss will be hoping to add to his side during this time, there will no doubt be interest in his players from elsewhere too.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two Clarets players who are most likely to attract interest in the winter transfer window.

Josh Brownhill

Brownhill first signed for Burnley back in 2020 and therefore, already has Premier League experience under his belt.

Last season, the midfielder played 35 league games for the Clarets but scored just two goals and contributed three assists.

However, since stepping down to the second tier and working under Kompany, Brownhill has really grown as a player and this season he is having a great campaign so far.

The 26-year-old has played nearly every minute of the season for his side this season and has five goals and four assists under his belt so far this season.

As it stands, his contract runs out in 2024 meaning it’s not a pressurised situation for the Clarets.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get the recognition from other clubs this January.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Although the goalkeeper has made just three appearances this season with Arijanet Muric being chosen as the first choice, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future this January.

Last season Peacock-Farrell played regular football for Sheffield Wednesday keeping 15 clean sheets which shows why the Clarets were keen to keep him as a back-up.

However, without the regular minutes he will find it hard to continue progressing and what’s more, his international manager has already expressed a concern about his lack of minutes at club level.

Therefore, clubs in League One or lower in the Championship that are looking for a goalkeeper may well see Peacock-Farrell as a potential fit.