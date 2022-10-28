The 2 Bristol Rovers players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Bristol Rovers have comfortably made the step up to League One level this term and the optimists amongst the supporter base may be quietly believing that they can join the play-off chasing pack at some stage.

The Gas have built on the outstanding second half of last season that they had in League Two and took a point off of pre-season favourites Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Joey Barton looked like a promising young manager in taking Fleetwood Town close to promotion to the Championship and is back on track in his managerial career with Rovers.

Transfer interest in your best players is a symptom of success in the EFL and the Gas have some standout performers that will be cropping up on radars ahead of the January window.

Here, we have taken a look at the two Rovers players most likely to attract transfer interest in January…

Aaron Collins

The 25-year-old has made a lightning-fast start to the third tier season, scoring nine and assisting six already, 15 goal contributions in 16 appearances.

Some strikers in League One would be happy with that total for a whole campaign where Collins has posted it in just over a third of the season.

Collins can play all across a front three or just behind and that versatility will be attractive to clubs higher up the pyramid.

The Gas have tied him down until the summer of 2025 and will be set to recoup a hefty fee for the level if a buyer matches their asking price.

As things stand, it would appear that Collins is enjoying his football enough to stay put.

Ryan Loft

The growth of three at the back has seen a sharp increase in the number of clubs fielding two strikers in a starting line-up.

That in turn has seen an increased appreciation for players like Ryan Loft.

The Tottenham Hotspur youth product is also 25 and has scored four goals in League One so far this term.

However, he is a striker who contributes just as much as an aerial presence and with his back-to-goal work, elevating the level of a player like Collins for occupying defenders to create space for him, as he does on the scoresheet.

It would not be a surprise to see a bottom-half Championship side considering a move for him, likely one playing 3-5-2 for example Rotherham United or Wigan Athletic.