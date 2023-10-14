Highlights Bolton Wanderers aim to win promotion this season after falling short last year in the third tier of English football.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Cameron Jerome may be moving on for free at the end of the season if new contracts are not sorted.

Loan players Paris Maghoma and Zac Ashworth's future with Bolton will depend on the club's decision and their parent clubs' plans.

Bolton Wanderers have had a solid start to proceedings this year in the third tier of English football.

The aim for the Trotters is clear this year - win promotion.

They had a good chance of doing so last year but ultimately fell short, and they'll be looking to respond this season by getting over the line and getting back into the Sky Bet Championship.

Time will have to tell as to how they go about doing that job, then, but there are currently a couple of players at the club who may well be moving on for free at the end of the season unless new contracts are sorted.

With the help of Transfermarkt, we take a look at those players now...

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Bodvarsson only signed a new contract with the club earlier in the summer but it was a short-term one and so his deal only runs to the end of this season.

“I’m really happy to have extended my stay here at the club. It’s a club that I’m very proud to be a part of,” he said on signing the deal.

“My family and I feel like we’re at home here, the fans and the people of the community are brilliant. The direction and the ambition of the club is also positive. I want to be a part of it.”

Happy to stick around for another year, then, and we'll see if that feeling remains the same next summer, depending on where Bolton are.

Cameron Jerome

Experienced striker Jerome has been around the block a fair few times in the EFL, and joined Bolton midway through last year from Luton on an 18-month deal.

The deal, then, expires next summer and this could be one where nothing is decided until the end of the current campaign.

He has been used largely as a sub this season in League One, regularly coming off of the bench, and if Ian Evatt thinks he has something to offer next season then maybe another deal will be offered.

Loan players

There aren't many players in the final months of their contract at Bolton at the moment, but there are also a couple of loan players who are only contracted to be with the club until the end of the year.

Paris Maghoma is one of those, with him joining the club from Premier League side Brentford and seemingly settling quickly into life in the North West.

Full-back Zac Ashworth is the other player in at the club on loan at the moment, with him joining from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Similarly to Jerome, though at the other end of his career to the veteran striker, he has been used largely as a sub this season, coming off of the bench in a handful of League One fixtures.

We'll only see at the end of the season whether Bolton want to keep this pair for longer and whether they'll even be able to depending on what their parent clubs want.