The 2 Bolton Wanderers players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Bolton Wanderers have established themselves as part of the chasing pack in League One.

Despite a late-season surge up the table, Ian Evatt’s side were unable to secure a top six finish in their first season back in the division but they’re in the running to secure a play-off place this term.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have already put a gap between themselves and the rest of the division while Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be right up there but beyond that trio, Bolton will feel they’ve got as good a chance as anyone.

The winter window could be a key period in that regard and we’ve seen Evatt do some fantastic January business previously.

It won’t just be about bringing players, keeping them will be important as well and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted the two in the Bolton squad that are most likely to attract attention…

Oladapo Afolayan

Bolton’s 2021/22 Player of the Season may not have enjoyed quite as impressive a start to the new campaign but he remains one of the most exciting players in Evatt’s squad.

The winger was linked with a move away from the University of Bolton Stadium in the summer and though that never materialised, the interested parties may feel that January is a good time to come back in for him.

Afolayan’s contract runs until 2024 and Evatt suggested in September that they were in no rush to offer him a new deal, which may mean other clubs fancy testing Wanderers’ resolve in the winter window.

George Thomason

After an eye-catching start to the new season, George Thomason may well be on the radar of a number of EFL clubs.

The midfielder is still just 20 years old but has been hugely impressive in League One this term and is out of contract in the summer, meaning clubs will know that Bolton will likely have to consider any decent offers tabled.

He’s not yet the finished article but there’s an awful lot to like about the Englishman, who has worked his way up after being released by Blackburn Rovers as a youngster.