The 2 Blackpool players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Whereas most of Blackpool’s Championship rivals have managed to make a quick start to their transfer business in terms of incomings, Michael Appleton’s side have yet to sign a player this summer.

When you consider that Appleton was only drafted in as a replacement for Neil Critchley last month, it is not exactly surprising that the Seasiders have not managed to make any additions to their squad.

With the new term set to get underway at the end of July, it will be interesting to see whether Blackpool do end up bringing in some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

In terms of departures, the Seasiders won’t be able to call upon the services of Ethan Robson, Oliver Casey and Reece James in the 2022/23 campaign.

Robson has completed a permanent switch to Milton Keynes Dons whilst James and Casey have sealed loan moves to Sheffield Wednesday and Forest Green Rovers.

Blackpool could potentially part ways with some more members of their squad between now and the end of the window.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players who currently face an uncertain future at Blackpool…

Bez Lubala

Since joining Blackpool in 2020, Bez Lubala has only managed to make 20 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Yet to score a goal for the Seasiders, the winger was loaned out to Northampton Town earlier this year.

During his time with the Cobblers, Lubala failed to make an impact for the club in League Two as he only provided one assist in 13 appearances.

When you consider that the 24-year-old only averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.24 at this level, he may find it extremely difficult to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship next season.

With Lubala’s current deal at Blackpool set to expire in 2023, the club may need to make a decision regarding his future before the current window closes.

Josh Bowler

Blackpool may face an uphill battle to keep Josh Bowler at the club this summer as he has recently been linked with a move to a Premier League side.

According to a report from The Sun, AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing the 23-year-old from the Seasiders.

It is understood that the Cherries are willing to submit an offer of £1m for Bowler as they aim to secure his services.

With Bowler’s contract set to run until 2023, Blackpool know that the current window represents a chance to secure a reasonable fee for him.

However, the Seasiders may be reluctant to part ways with the winger as he managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season.