The 2 Blackpool FC players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Blackpool may be in the bottom half of the Championship table right now but that doesn’t mean their players won’t be targeted when the winter window opens.

The Seasiders have plenty of talent in their ranks, with the second tier outfit having picked up diamonds in the rough and developed their own talent too over the last few seasons.

In fact, this squad is the side that helped Blackpool to retain their place in the Championship last time around, after a superb promotion from League One. Once again, the team are not merely relegation fodder and will want to push on if they can this campaign.

However, after some solid performances, they may have to do it without some of their squad from the winter window onwards if some of their team are poached. Here then, are two Blackpool players most likely to attract transfer interest in January.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Blackpool FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 1) Nathan Delfouneso Yes No

1. Jerry Yates

It is self-explanatory and the bids will most certainly come in for the player, so Jerry Yates has to be on this list.

The striker started his time in the Championship strongly last season with a modest return but has now leapt into action as one of the best in his position in the entire EFL. He has eight goals so far this campaign, the joint best record in the league, and has two assists to boot.

Even with the Seasiders not always winning games and sliding down the standings, Yates has been able to lead the line well for his side and drag his team into games and win them points on his own. A good striker is often hard to come by and the forward is proving himself to be one.

It means that there could be clubs across England and beyond that try and add the striker to their ranks in the winter transfer window.

2. Daniel Grimshaw

The goalkeeper has proven his worth in the Championship so far when called upon and with the player now not a guaranteed starter, Grimshaw could be snapped up on a deal in the January window.

Grimshaw and teammate Chris Maxwell have often jostled for the number one spot at Bloomfield Road and despite playing in ten league games so far this season for the club, it appears that the player will now have to make do with sitting on the bench.

If Appleton continues to select Maxwell as his main man in goal, then Grimshaw could search for a club somewhere else to get minutes under his belt.

There are clubs out there that he could walk into right away and become a first-team choice – and if the goalkeeper becomes available, he could certainly have bids coming in for him during the transfer window.