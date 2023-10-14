Highlights Blackburn Rovers have lost key players to free transfers in the past, but they have learned from this and secured new contracts for their current key players.

Two players, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan, are set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Blackburn has the option to extend the contracts of both players by 12 months if needed, but discussions are underway to secure new deals.

Blackburn Rovers have certainly been hit hard by free transfer exits over the past couple of years.

In the last two years alone, the club have seen key figures such as Ben Brereton-Diaz, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell depart Ewood Park on free transfers following the expiry of their contracts, at a time when their influence on the side should have seen Rovers earn big fees for them.

That is something Blackburn since looked to have learned from in order to avoid such frustration again going forward, having secured new long term contracts for a number of their key players over the past year or so.

However, there are still some individuals, who are still set to be out of contract at Ewood Park, and therefore potentially set to walk away for nothing, at the end of this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the two Blackburn Rovers players who could leave the club for free at the end of this season, as things stand.

1 Sam Gallagher

Having previously been on loan with Blackburn during the 2016/17 season, Gallagher returned to the club from Southampton on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the striker has been a regular feature in Rovers' starting XI, and their record in terms of wins has generally been better when he does play, despite the fact that he is not exactly the most prolific as a source of goals, for someone who operates in his position.

Even so, the 28-year-old has also been hampered by injuries on a number of occasions at Ewood Park, which given he is one of the club's higher earners, may give Rovers something to think about when his contract expires at the end of this season.

There are obviously positives around Gallagher that mean there may be a concern his contract expires this summer, although if Blackburn do decide they want to keep him, then they do at least have the insurance of an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, until the summer of 2025.

2 Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan joined Blackburn on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 following his release by Preston at the age of 18.

The attacker rapidly established himself as a regular feature in Blackburn's starting lineup, something which saw his contract with the club extended until the summer of 2024, within a year of his arrival at Ewood Park.

Of course, that deal is now into its final 12 months, and Rovers are working on a new deal for the forward, with the club's Director of Football Gregg Broughton recently revealing that he was hopeful progress on those talks will be made once Dolan had completed his move to a new agency at the start of October. As a result, things could become clearer in the near future, with regards to whether or not the 21-year-old will sign a new contract.

Again though, Blackburn do have the insurance of the option to extend Dolan's deal by a further 12 months, should it become apparent that he will not be signing a new contract with the club.