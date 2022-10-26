The 2 Blackburn Rovers players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

The January transfer window looks set to be another vital one for Blackburn Rovers.

With Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently showing the potential to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season, ensuring they have the right balance to the squad once the window closes could be key.

That of course, will mean not only getting things right in terms of potential new signings, but also retaining current key players, although that might not be easy given the attention some of them will be attracting right now.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn Rovers players who seem the most likely to attract transfer interest come the January window, right here.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

The obvious place to start here, is of course, with Ben Brereton-Diaz, who has continued the excellent form he showed last season, that attracted so much attention in him during the summer.

With eight goals and an assist in 17 league games so far this season, the Chile international has again been key to this latest Rovers promotion push, and with so many clubs needing a goalscorer, who will surely be on the agenda of plenty again come the turn of the year.

Indeed, with the 23-year-old’s contract at Ewood Park expiring at the end of this season, clubs may be tempted to put pressure on Rovers with a bid that could force them to cash in, meaning it would be a surprise if Brereton-Diaz is not hogging plenty of headlines again come January.

Bradley Dack

Things have yet to get going for Dack under Tomasson, with the attacker starting just three of Rovers’ 17 league games this season, and being left out of the matchday squad altogether for the last two.

Although the Blackburn head coach has insisted Dack remains part of his plans, and is being given time to recover after so many injuries in recent years, some reports have claimed the Lancashire club will listen to offers for the 28-year-old come January after a bust up with Tomasson.

How accurate that is remains to be seen, but given the ability to both score and create goals Dack has at this level, you imagine some teams will surely be tempted to try their luck on a move for the attacker on the back of that.