The 2 Birmingham City players most likely to attract transfer interest in January

Birmingham City have made a better start to the season than many had been expecting, with some pundits tipping the club for relegation following consecutive seasons of underwhelming league finishes.

The odds were stacked against them with manager John Eustace only coming in just a few weeks before the season started and some of their signings coming in late too – but they have managed to combine well to keep themselves above the likes of Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of work to be done before the season ends because no teams look certain to go down yet, even Huddersfield who could still drag themselves to safety following a bright campaign last term.

And the January transfer window could be a crucial period for Birmingham, with others around them likely to strengthen in their quest to ensure they remain afloat in the Championship beyond this campaign.

That may force the Midlands outfit to bring in players too, though they will also need to be wary of clubs coming after some of their own players following a decent start to 2022/23.

With this in mind, we’re taking a look at two players who are likely to be the subject of interest at St Andrew’s when the winter window comes along.

Scott Hogan

Already recording seven goals in 16 league appearances this season, there’s every chance he will be turning heads at this point.

Three of these goals may have come in one game against West Bromwich Albion – but he has been a reasonably consistent scorer over the years for the second-tier side despite their woes and this is one reason why some clubs higher up the division may be taking a closer look at him.

At 30, no side is likely to fork out a huge amount for him, but he’s certainly proving himself to be a real asset in this division, overcoming an unsuccessful previous spell at Aston Villa to thrive at their local rivals.

On course for his best season in a Birmingham shirt, just three league goals adrift of his second-tier tally last term, he could be a key reason why the club stay up again and this is why his side are likely to slap a hefty price tag on him in the winter.

His contract doesn’t expire until 2024, so they are unlikely to be under any real pressure to sell him anyway.

Juninho Bacuna

The second choice was between Tahith Chong and Bacuna, with the former recording four assists in nine appearances.

However, the latter has had more game time on the pitch and has already proven that he can be a versatile asset to have in this division, able to operate in an attacking midfield position, a deeper role and on the wing.

Recording one goal and three assists in 16 appearances this season, he has made even more of an impact than those statistics suggest – and still has plenty of room to grow at 25.

Many sides will be looking at assets they could buy and potentially sell on for more in the future – and his age would enable an interested team to do that if they wished.

It remains to be seen who would come in for him but he’s already played in England, Scotland and the Netherlands, so moving abroad probably wouldn’t be a major issue for him if the opportunity came up.