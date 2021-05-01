The 2 biggest decisions facing Veljko Paunovic at Reading FC this summer

Reading have endured a frustrating second-half of this year’s league campaign, which has resulted in the Berkshire-based side missing out on a top-six finish this term.

The Royals spent the majority of the 2020/21 season in the top-six, but dropped vital points at a crucial stage of the league campaign.

They’re now sat seventh in the Championship table, and find themselves eight points adrift of the play-off places, which are now out of reach.

Reading are set to take on league-leaders Norwich City in their next match, in what is certain to be a tough test for Paunovic’s side, against a Canaries team that can clinch the Championship title with a win over the Royals.

It could be an interesting summer ahead at the Madejski Stadium, as the Reading boss looks to prepare for the new league campaign.

We take a look at TWO of the biggest decisions that Veljko Paunovic will be facing at Reading FC this summer.

Find out what they are, below….

Michael Olise’s future

Olise still has one year to run on his current contract with Reading, but it would come as a real surprise to see him stick around with the Royals heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder had previously been attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leeds United, but he remained with the Berkshire-based side.

Olise has scored six goals and been on hand to provide ten assists in his 44 appearances so far, and his strong run of form saw him named as the EFL’s Young Player of the Season on Thursday evening.

It seems likely that Reading could cash-in on him to ease some of the financial pressure on the club heading into the 2021/22 season.

You would imagine that his price tag has risen in recent months though, and the Royals will be eager to get as much as they can for him.

Did Reading FC sign each of the players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Did Reading sign John Swift on a free transfer? Yes No

Deciding which youngsters will play a part in the senior squad next season

Paunovic has already shown that he’s willing to give younger players a chance in the Reading first-team, with the likes of Omar Richards, Tom Holmes and Michael Olise thriving in the first-team this season.

That will give the Reading boss and the club’s supporters confidence that Paunovic can dip into the club’s Under-23s team to find the next talent that could prove to be the next ‘big thing’ at the Madejski Stadium faithful.

You would imagine that the likes of Ethan Bristow (pictured above), Jayden Onen and Mamadi Camara will fancy their chances of playing their part for the senior side in next year’s campaign.