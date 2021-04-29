The 2 biggest decisions facing Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers this summer

As we approach the end of the 2020/21 season, the thoughts of many of those associated with Blackburn Rovers will be starting to turn towards the summer transfer window.

With Tony Mowbray’s side in no danger of being relegated, but also well out of the running for a play-off place, the club can start to put together plans for next season, in the knowledge they will be a Championship club again when the new campaign begins.

Given there were hopes before the start of the season that Rovers could challenge for a top-six spot this season, the position they find themselves in as the final few games are played out, will be somewhat underwhelming for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

As a result, Mowbray will be aware of the fact that he has to get things right in the summer, to ensure Rovers avoid a repeat of that again next season.

So here, we’ve taken a look at two of the biggest decisions facing the Blackburn boss, as head into the summer.

What is the right price for Adam Armstrong?

One key issue for Blackburn to address this summer, is the future of Adam Armstrong.

Having already scored 25 goals in all competitions this season, it seems inevitable that offers from the Premier League will come in for the striker when the market reopens.

Blackburn will not want to lose such an influential figure if possible, but with his contract expiring next year, you wonder if they can really afford to risk such a valuable asset leaving for free in 12 months time by clubs out of a move, particularly when the money they could recoup for him, could be so important when it comes to funding other player signings in the current market, meaning Rovers must get their valuation of Armstrong spot on in the next few weeks.

Which other players does he give contracts to

Armstrong is of course, not the only one who could be making his departure from Ewood Park at the end of this season, with plenty of other players currently set to be out of contract at the club this summer.

While key men such as Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell and Joe Rankin-Costello look set to at least have 12-month options triggered on their deals, there are still decisions to be made over the likes of Lewis Holtby, Bradley Johnson, Corry Evans, Stewart Downing, Amari’i Bell, Elliott Bennett and Harry Chapman.

Given the need there is to get the balance right in the squad, and ensure there is the budget available to bring in new recruits, Mowbray is going to have be sure that the decision over who stays and who goes – which he claims he has already made – is the right one for the club moving forward.