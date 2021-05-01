The 2 biggest decisions facing Steve Cooper at Swansea City this summer

It still remains to be seen just what sort of position Swansea City will find themselves in come the summer.

While the Swans are guaranteed a top-six spot this season, automatic promotion is out of reach for Steve Cooper’s side, meaning we still do not know if it will be Premier League or Championship football being played at The Liberty Stadium next season.

Even so, you imagine there will still be plenty of issues that Swansea manager Steve Cooper will already to think about, as he tries to put plans in place for the summer transfer window, which could still be influenced by whether or not they win promotion in the next few weeks.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two of the biggest decisions that Cooper is going to have to make as we approach the end of the campaign.

Can Swansea afford a new contract for Andre Ayew?

Having topped Swansea’s scoring charts with 16 league goals so far this season, Ayew’s future will no doubt be the subject of much speculation this summer.

Given that form, you would imagine that the club would like to keep the Ghanaian attacker at The Liberty Stadium beyond the end of this season, although there is a risk that things may not be quite as simple as that.

Reports have suggested that Ayew current contract with Swansea is a rather sizeable one that was agreed back when the club were in the Premier League, meaning after such a challenging year financially, it could be hard to fund a new deal for the 31-year-old, particularly if they are unable to secure promotion.

Do they look to re-sign their loanees

As well as Ayew, a number of Swansea’s on-loan players this season have also played big roles in helping the club push for promotion.

The likes of Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, Chelsea centre back Marc Guehi and Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane have all been rather impressive for the Swans in helping the club compete at the top of the Championship table this season.

As a result, you imagine Swansea will want to bring those players back to the Liberty Stadium this summer, but given the finances that could be involved, and the fact that as young players, there will be a desire for Woodman and Guehi in particular to continue their progression up the leagues, that is another issue that could depend on whether or not they secure a place in the Premier League for next season.