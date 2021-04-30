The 2 biggest decisions facing Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough this summer

Neil Warnock is gearing up for a busy summer with Middlesbrough.

After falling short in their pursuit of a play-off spot the focus for the Teessiders will now be on building for next term as they look to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Decisions have already been made regarding the futures of players such as Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, while lists of potential transfer targets have already been compiled behind the scenes.

But there’s no doubting that Warnock will have some big decisions to make in the coming months.

Here are two of the calls that the 72-year-old will have to weight up before the new season gets underway.

Djed Spence

The future of the full-back has been a big talking point in recent weeks.

Spence burst onto the scene under Jonathan Woodgate in 2019-20 but has endured a really frustrating campaign under Neil Warnock this term after struggling to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

Reports have suggested that the club could be open to selling the player, but given his undoubted potential it means that the manager could be facing something of a dilemma regarding his future.

Breaking the bank to sign Yannick Bolasie

There’s no doubt that the forward has made a positive impression since joining the club.

Bolasie joined on loan from Everton in January and has gone on to score three times and create four goals for his teammates during his loan spell, leading many supporters to urge the club to sign him permanently this summer.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but given his standing in the game there’s a good chance that he’ll be receiving some rather lucrative offers from around the world.

If Middlesbrough want to sign him they’ll need to pay a substantial amount in wages and that decision will come down to Neil Warnock to decide if it’s worth the money.