The 2 biggest decisions facing Nathan Jones at Luton Town this summer

Luton Town have had a great season in the Sky Bet Championship and now a big summer awaits for the Hatters.

They’ve never looked like relegation candidates this year under Nathan Jones and his switch to Stoke City seems a long, long time ago now.

Indeed, a top-half finish would be some achievement for the Hatters and a real sign of their continued progression and now this summer is about building on that and looking higher up.

What they manage to do in the off-season remains to be seen, then, with natural excitement about new potential players and, that said, we’re looking at two decisions that Jones will be involved with in the coming weeks at the club…

Key player contracts

Of course, Nathan Jones only has a partial say in contracts with the way the football club is set up but he’ll surely want to know exactly what is going to happen with Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson and James Collins with all three out of contract this summer.

If all, or even just one, moves away from the club this summer they will naturally need replacing such has been their importance in recent years.

Time to bring in youth?

Luton had a bit of a restructure earlier this year in terms of their recruitment team and that could pave the way for some new blood to come in this summer with fresh legs and ideas.

Some of the players getting linked are young pair Carlos Mendes Gomes and Scott Twine who have done well at Morecambe and Swindon respectively.

22-year-old Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be another interested in staying another season on loan too.