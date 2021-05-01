The 2 biggest decisions facing Mark Warburton at QPR this summer

QPR will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Mark Warburton.

The Hoops have caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in the second-half of this year’s campaign, which has seen them move up to tenth in the Championship table.

QPR had previously been without a win for nine matches heading into 2021, but have picked up wins to move them up the second-tier standings at a rapid rate.

Their strong run of form hasn’t quite been enough to force themselves into the play-off positions though, but supporters will certainly be encouraged by what they’ve seen from the Hoops in recent months.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for Warburton, as he looks to keep hold of his key players, whilst also looking to potentially strengthen his squad ahead of a potential push for a top-six finish in the 2021/22 season.

We take a look at TWO of the biggest decisions that Mark Warburton will be facing heading into the summer with QPR.

Whether to cash-in on key players

QPR’s impressive run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed heading into the 2021/22 campaign it appears, with some clubs registering their interest in some of the Hoops’ key players.

Lyndon Dykes is one of those, with the forward scoring 14 goals in 44 appearances so far for the club, in what has been a hugely impressive second-half of the season for the former Livingston striker.

West Brom, Burnley and Fulham are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Dykes according to TEAMtalk, but it remains to be seen as to whether the Hoops will look to cash-in on him this summer.

After such an impressive season this term, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see QPR not cash-in on the likes of Dykes, as they look to target promotion back into the Premier League next term.

Charlie Austin’s future at QPR

Austin is a hugely popular player amongst the QPR supporters, especially after the forward spent three seasons with the club earlier in his career.

The forward signed for the club on loan back in the January transfer window from Premier League side West Brom, and it’s no coincidence that their strong run of results has come ever since.

Austin has made 19 appearances for the Hoops this term, and has chipped in with five goals and one assist for Mark Warburton’s side.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Austin at West Brom, as the Baggies look as though they’re going to drop into the second-tier this term.

It has recently been revealed by Football League World that QPR are growing in hope of signing Austin on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

If the Hoops can reach an agreement to land Austin’s signature on a permanent basis, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.