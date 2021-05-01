The 2 biggest decisions facing Gary Rowett at Millwall this summer

Millwall will be looking to achieve a top-half finish and put the seal on that in the final two games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

The Lions never really managed to put together a concerted play-off challenge this year with a few inconsistencies creeping in and certainly a few too many draws also being recorded.

Nevertheless, it only needs a few tweaks to that latter stat and the Lions could be challenging for the top six so Gary Rowett will be eager to make the changes he needs to the squad in order to achieve just that.

The Lions boss has got his feet firmly under the table now and should know exactly what his side needs to be challenging for the top six, so an intriguing window awaits in Bermondsey.

With that said, let’s take a look at two of the most pressing decisions Rowett will need to make this summer…

Who to let go

Like many clubs in the Championship, and indeed wideer EFL, Millwall have a gaggle of players whose contracts are up this summer and Rowett needs to decide who to keep and who to let go.

He recently went on record to say that he doesn’t want to undertake a mass overhaul of the squad this summer transfer window and so that suggests some new contracts will be handed out to retain some players – we’ll have to see who gets another deal.

Which youngsters need loans?

Millwall have some great young players coming through and Rowett needs to make the right decisions to ensure their progress is not harmed.

Certainly, some of them have a chance of featuring next season but the former Stoke boss needs to work out which ones might need another loan spell away to keep progressing.

Millwall have an exciting crop of players coming through, it’s crucial they get decisions right over their respective futures.

