The 2 biggest decisions facing Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday this summer

Sheffield Wednesday’s fate could be confirmed today as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

The Owls would be relegated to Sky Bet League One if they lost to the Reds, and even a draw would condemn them to the drop if Derby County bettered or even matched their result at Swansea.

It is, to put it simply, a must-win game for the Owls, with Forest visiting Hillsborough and looking to return to winning ways.

Regardless of whichever division Wednesday find themselves in next season, Darren Moore will know that he has a massive task on his hands as he looks to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Here, we take a look at the two biggest decisions he faces this summer…

A fresh start?

Wednesday have a host of experienced first-team players out of contract in the summer, and decisions will have to be made on their futures.

Jordan Rhodes, Tom Lees and Adam Reach are among those, and the trio are likely to leave in the summer with most of their contracts up.

Rhodes’ goals have given Wednesday hope in their bid for survival, but you simply cannot see the striker staying around if League One football is on the cards, and that could also be said for others.

What direction do they head in?



Player turnover is likely to be quite high this summer, then, which is only natural for a big club potentially being relegated.

The question is, what direction do Wednesday go down as they look to recruit new players?

Do they look to use their pulling power to full effect and bring in established Championship players, and rely on individual quality to take them back up?

Or, do they go out and sign younger, up and coming, unproven players from League One and League Two and look to start afresh that way?

Football Insider report that Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle is on the Owls’ radar, so that would perhaps hint at the latter.